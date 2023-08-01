Edge Capital Group LLC Has $98,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Edge Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 66.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,312 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.12. 2,005,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,963,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $66.34 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.02.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.