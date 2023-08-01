Edge Capital Group LLC Invests $117,000 in Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC)

Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Edge Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Astrotech at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Astrotech during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astrotech by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 13,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astrotech in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Astrotech by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Astrotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,202,000. 20.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Astrotech alerts:

Astrotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTC traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.32. The stock had a trading volume of 418 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,241. Astrotech Co. has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $16.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.71.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech ( NASDAQ:ASTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 2,595.56% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

(Free Report)

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.