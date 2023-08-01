Edge Capital Group LLC Lowers Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 74.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NOW traded up $4.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $587.91. 227,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570,893. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $614.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.29, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $557.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $488.70.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total transaction of $560,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,919,762.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total transaction of $6,995,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,826,287.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total value of $560,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,919,762.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,104 shares of company stock valued at $11,720,684. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $589.48.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

