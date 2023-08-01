Edge Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after buying an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,579,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,790,000 after buying an additional 1,763,928 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 115.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,577,000 after buying an additional 1,067,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.07. The stock had a trading volume of 648,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,902. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $99.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.26 and its 200 day moving average is $85.98.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

