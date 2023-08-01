Edge Capital Group LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QSR. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 9.0% in the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth $2,250,000. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 616.4% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 99,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 85,593 shares during the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 30.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 7,772 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $563,780.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,289.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 7,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $563,780.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,289.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $1,086,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,444,301.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 101,772 shares of company stock worth $7,366,731 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QSR traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.59. 135,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,397. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $78.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.71 and a 200 day moving average of $70.11.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

