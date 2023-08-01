Edge Capital Group LLC Purchases New Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1,175.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 86.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,968. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.60. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $59.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $452.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.64 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 16.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Harry Brandler sold 25,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $1,251,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,242.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard S. Press sold 20,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $992,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,951,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Brandler sold 25,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $1,251,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,242.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,738,850. 44.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRBK shares. B. Riley downgraded Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder, Challenger Homes, located in Colorado Springs. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

