Edge Capital Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 355 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $237.91. The company had a trading volume of 206,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.51. The firm has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.22, a P/E/G ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.26. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $238.67.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $869,334.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,795,155.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $869,334.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,074 shares in the company, valued at $30,795,155.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $856,712.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,893 shares in the company, valued at $122,648,526.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,957 shares of company stock valued at $36,069,800. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Workday from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Workday from $216.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.48.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

