Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 194 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Edge Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 12.8% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,908,000 after acquiring an additional 72,120 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in General Electric by 9.8% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in General Electric by 152.5% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at $174,361,270.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 344,779 shares of company stock valued at $36,385,935. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.90. 1,061,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,624,978. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.51. General Electric has a twelve month low of $48.06 and a twelve month high of $117.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.47.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

