Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 571 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,325 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 118,819.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,319 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in shares of Masco by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,395,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,848 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Masco by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,050,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $471,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,398 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter worth $74,497,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter worth $69,716,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,494.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,494.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $11,239,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,972,229.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 287,151 shares of company stock worth $16,606,832. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE:MAS traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $61.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,945. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. Masco Co. has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $63.85.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 403.37% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAS shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.54.

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.