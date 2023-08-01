Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 911 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Edge Capital Group LLC cut its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 21.2% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 617,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,772,000 after purchasing an additional 27,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.50.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.89. 221,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,201. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.52. The stock has a market cap of $86.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $194.99.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.