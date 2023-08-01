Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 199.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 144,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,064 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Edison International were worth $10,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EIX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,619,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $866,497,000 after acquiring an additional 201,583 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,113,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,289,000 after purchasing an additional 106,738 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,877,000 after buying an additional 1,541,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,417,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EIX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.97. 182,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,742,874. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.45 and a twelve month high of $74.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.05 and its 200-day moving average is $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.738 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edison International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.55.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

