Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3,797.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 22.4% during the first quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 1,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 14.2% in the first quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 19.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 58,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,528 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Equinix by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 73,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,332,000 after purchasing an additional 20,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $3.21 on Tuesday, reaching $806.71. The company had a trading volume of 60,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,507. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $770.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $732.14. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $821.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Argus upped their price target on Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $802.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total transaction of $3,619,674.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,684,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 2,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.65, for a total value of $2,022,846.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,084.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total transaction of $3,619,674.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,684,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,221 shares of company stock valued at $13,488,866. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.