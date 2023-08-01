Equity Investment Corp Has $584,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Equity Investment Corp lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.36. 2,314,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,232,993. The company has a market capitalization of $430.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.00 and its 200 day moving average is $109.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $83.89 and a 1 year high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. HSBC raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.30.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

