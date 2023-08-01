ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.10-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.04. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ESAB Stock Performance

Shares of ESAB traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.16. 67,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,645. ESAB has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $71.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.56.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. ESAB had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ESAB will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

ESAB Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. This is a boost from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. ESAB’s payout ratio is presently 7.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued an in-line rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. CL King initiated coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ESAB from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of ESAB in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.33.

Insider Transactions at ESAB

In other ESAB news, Director Patrick W. Allender sold 1,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $118,527.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,838.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Patrick W. Allender sold 1,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $118,527.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at $130,838.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,163.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ESAB

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ESAB by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,517,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,657,000 after buying an additional 1,920,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ESAB by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,119,000 after acquiring an additional 119,073 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ESAB by 2,222.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436,338 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in ESAB by 2,239.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,569,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,651,000 after buying an additional 1,502,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ESAB by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,475,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,223,000 after purchasing an additional 76,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

