Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,158 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.36. 2,314,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,232,993. The stock has a market cap of $430.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.09.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.30.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.