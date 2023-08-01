Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.5% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 35,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 509,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,837,000 after buying an additional 38,760 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,639,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,238,363. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $83.89 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.00 and its 200-day moving average is $109.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $428.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.30.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

