Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.0% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.1 %

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,639,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,238,363. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $428.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. HSBC upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.30.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

