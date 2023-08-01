Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Lowered by Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 7.1% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 35,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the first quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 509,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,837,000 after acquiring an additional 38,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.8 %

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.36. 2,314,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,232,993. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $83.89 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $430.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

