EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.50.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
EYPT stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $12.46. 198,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,488. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $12.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 5.21.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYPT. Caligan Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,524,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 338,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 328,655 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 1,531.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 316,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 296,638 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 675,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 265,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 871,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,584,000 after buying an additional 249,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with serious eye disorders in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. Its commercial products include YUTIQ for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU for the treatment of postoperative inflammation.
