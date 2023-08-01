FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 31.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 745 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 85.7% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 1,957.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in FedEx by 105.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $1.63 on Tuesday, reaching $268.32. 292,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040,439. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.93.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FDX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.14.

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147 in the last three months. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

