First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) PT Raised to $38.00 at Stephens

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stephens from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FBMS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of First Bancshares from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

First Bancshares Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FBMS traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.03. 11,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,500. The stock has a market cap of $963.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.87. First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Bancshares by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 123,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 73,310 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,705,000 after buying an additional 428,546 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,668,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

