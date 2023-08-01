FourThought Financial Partners LLC Has $7.68 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,635 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.1% of FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.8 %

NVDA traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $463.69. 8,352,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,965,930. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $418.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $480.88. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 240.57, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $408.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

