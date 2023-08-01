FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Buys 924 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.2% of FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 84.3% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 80,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after purchasing an additional 25,245 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 14,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $106.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,639,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,238,363. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.00 and a 200-day moving average of $109.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The company has a market capitalization of $428.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.30.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

