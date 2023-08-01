Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock Position Raised by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 66.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Gartner by 271.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $723,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,413 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $263,599,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Gartner by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 226.1% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 310,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $104,943,000 after purchasing an additional 215,541 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 895,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $300,849,000 after purchasing an additional 189,986 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $366.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.13.

Gartner Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE IT traded down $11.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $341.85. 101,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,397. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $349.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.25. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $272.58 and a fifty-two week high of $377.88.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total transaction of $316,463.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,381,196.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total value of $396,958.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total transaction of $316,463.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,381,196.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,115 shares of company stock valued at $7,815,611. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.