Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Global Payments updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.35-$10.44 EPS.

Global Payments Stock Up 6.1 %

Global Payments stock opened at $117.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $136.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.19.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -212.76%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Global Payments by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPN has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, July 24th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a $116.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

