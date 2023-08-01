Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.35-$10.44 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.66 billion-$8.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.67 billion.

Global Payments Price Performance

NYSE:GPN traded up $7.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.84. 1,262,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,046,233. Global Payments has a one year low of $92.27 and a one year high of $136.88. The company has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is -212.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Global Payments from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.67.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

