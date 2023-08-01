Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $18.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.92, but opened at $11.54. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Harmonic shares last traded at $11.65, with a volume of 3,093,831 shares.

HLIT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Harmonic from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Harmonic from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Harmonic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 9.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Harmonic by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Harmonic by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,980 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 265,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 88,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $157.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.90 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 5.48%. Research analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

