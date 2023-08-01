Hawkins (HWKN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter.
Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $228.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.44 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 6.42%.
Shares of Hawkins stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $46.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,878. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $981.02 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.74. Hawkins has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $52.03.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 9,114 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Hawkins by 13.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. 61.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.
Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
