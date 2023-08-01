Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Stephens

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stephens from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Heritage Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Heritage Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Heritage Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd.

Heritage Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HFWA traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.17. 50,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,403. The firm has a market cap of $637.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.55. Heritage Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.17.

Heritage Financial Announces Dividend

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $77.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.90 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 27.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Brian Charneski acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $79,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,159. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,193,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,148,000 after buying an additional 254,391 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,237,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,084,000 after buying an additional 113,812 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,076,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,437,000 after purchasing an additional 45,332 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,708,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,822,000 after purchasing an additional 151,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,685,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after purchasing an additional 20,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

