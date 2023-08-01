Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $29.77, but opened at $28.25. Huntsman shares last traded at $28.86, with a volume of 485,010 shares trading hands.

The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 5.11%. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 48.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

HUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. 58.com restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on Huntsman from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Huntsman from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

In other Huntsman news, VP David M. Stryker bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 385,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,444,799. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Huntsman

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 5.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Huntsman during the second quarter worth $377,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Huntsman by 4.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in Huntsman by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,119,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,255,000 after purchasing an additional 31,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Stock Down 3.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.15.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

