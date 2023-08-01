Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Shares of IPWR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.33. The stock had a trading volume of 10,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,642. Ideal Power has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $14.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 9,766.25% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ideal Power during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ideal Power by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 52,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Ideal Power by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ideal Power by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 21,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. The company offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. It serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets.

