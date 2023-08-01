Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.
Ideal Power Price Performance
Shares of IPWR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.33. The stock had a trading volume of 10,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,642. Ideal Power has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $14.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.03.
Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 9,766.25% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Ideal Power
Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. The company offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. It serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets.
