InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) PT Raised to $55.00

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of InMode from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of InMode from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of InMode from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.67.

InMode Price Performance

INMD stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.14. The company had a trading volume of 412,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,289. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.10 and a 200 day moving average of $35.71. InMode has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $48.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $106.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.80 million. InMode had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 35.03%. Analysts anticipate that InMode will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 122.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,333 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 43,646 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,994 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 22.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,087 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 6.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,591 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the first quarter worth $925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

