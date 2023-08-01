Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Intel from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.06.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $35.46. 6,920,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,652,797. Intel has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $37.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.56.

Intel Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Intel

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -227.26%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $869,868,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,880,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

