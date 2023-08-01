Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Intel from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark upgraded shares of Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.06.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.46. 6,499,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,652,797. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Intel has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $37.19.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Intel

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Intel by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 296,833 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 84,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.