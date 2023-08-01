Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at TD Cowen

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on INTC. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.06.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,499,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,652,797. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.56. Intel has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -227.26%.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

