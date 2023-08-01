Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IVAC. Partner Cap Sec reiterated a fundamental buy rating on shares of Intevac in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Benchmark lowered Intevac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Intevac from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

NASDAQ:IVAC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.51. 34,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,747. The company has a market capitalization of $90.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.62. Intevac has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $7.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average of $5.78.

Intevac ( NASDAQ:IVAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $11.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intevac will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intevac news, CFO James P. Moniz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $25,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Intevac in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intevac in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intevac in the second quarter worth $71,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Intevac in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intevac during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. 70.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

