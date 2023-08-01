IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.39-$2.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.76 billion-$3.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.83 billion. IQVIA also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.20-$10.45 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $254.07.

IQVIA stock traded down $8.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.56. The company had a trading volume of 498,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,370. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $249.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.50.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $1,174,999.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQV. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $53,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in IQVIA by 59.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

