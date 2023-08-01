J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,720 Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Republic Services by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 182,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,549,000 after purchasing an additional 26,984 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Stock Performance

RSG opened at $154.94 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.58 and a 12-month high of $156.65. The company has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.57 and its 200 day moving average is $138.16.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $156.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

