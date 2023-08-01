J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Reaches New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $176.50 and last traded at $172.36, with a volume of 18215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.32.

The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.41. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 116.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J&J Snack Foods

JJSF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on J&J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Trading Up 7.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.52 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.38.

About J&J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

