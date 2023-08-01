KBC Group NV Acquires 38,542 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 337.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,542 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $6,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.33.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

CBOE stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.68. 833,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.24. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.06 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Insider Activity

In other Cboe Global Markets news, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total value of $2,039,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,735.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,999 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $413,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,434. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total value of $2,039,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,735.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,849 shares of company stock valued at $5,141,405. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Articles

