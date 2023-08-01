KBC Group NV Acquires 43,234 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 244,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,234 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $7,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 470.9% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INVH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.09.

INVH traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.16. 387,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,035,777. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.92. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $589.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.07 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 4.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.48%.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

