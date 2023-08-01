KBC Group NV Acquires 4,806 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in RTX were worth $9,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Wolfe Research raised RTX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on RTX in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $87.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,320,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,028,829. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $127.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

