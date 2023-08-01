KBC Group NV Acquires 98,989 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 58.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,989 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in CSX were worth $8,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank raised its stake in CSX by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 247,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in CSX by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,994,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,736,000 after purchasing an additional 186,588 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 61,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in CSX by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 108,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

CSX Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,116,564. The stock has a market cap of $66.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $34.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.50.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

About CSX



CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

