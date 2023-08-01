KBC Group NV Boosts Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 56.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,220 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.09% of Crown worth $9,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $123,506,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,665,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,989,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crown by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,923,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,523,000 after buying an additional 807,337 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Crown by 321.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 955,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,464,000 after buying an additional 728,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $789,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,312.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CCK shares. StockNews.com cut Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Crown from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Crown from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Crown from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Crown from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of CCK traded down $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,661. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.34. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $102.68. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.03. Crown had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Crown’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

