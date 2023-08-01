KBC Group NV Boosts Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 702.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,193 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $8,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alight Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Pinterest by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Alight Capital Management LP now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Pinterest by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 349,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,495,000 after buying an additional 11,102 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 9,497,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,608,000 after buying an additional 488,048 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Pinterest by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 90,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 44,372 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PINS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Pinterest from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

Pinterest Trading Down 2.1 %

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $238,128.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 339,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,224,165.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $238,128.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 339,322 shares in the company, valued at $7,224,165.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $1,591,685.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 384,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,084,605.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 627,375 shares of company stock valued at $16,179,918 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinterest stock traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $28.39. 3,254,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,498,537. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.71 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86.

Pinterest Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.