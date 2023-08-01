KBC Group NV Boosts Stock Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,877 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.21% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $8,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHLS. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 4,053.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,254,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128,195 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at $46,964,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,466,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,071,000 after buying an additional 1,797,637 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,073,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,130,000 after buying an additional 1,670,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,199,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,907,000 after buying an additional 1,490,184 shares during the last quarter.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Shoals Technologies Group

In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 7,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $180,373.62. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 83,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Up 0.1 %

SHLS stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.99. 541,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,794,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 2.06. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average of $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $105.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.64 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 38.26%. Analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lowered Shoals Technologies Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.77.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

(Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.