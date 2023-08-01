KBC Group NV Buys 109,155 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 1,316.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,155 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $7,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in DoorDash by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $68,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,809,247.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $68,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,276 shares in the company, valued at $7,809,247.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $78,425.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,848,421.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 959,972 shares of company stock valued at $70,227,985 over the last ninety days. 9.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DoorDash Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of DoorDash stock traded down $3.51 on Tuesday, hitting $87.28. 1,448,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,967,650. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.74. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $92.61. The company has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 1.57.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on DoorDash from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on DoorDash from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on DoorDash from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.91.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

