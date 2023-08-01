KBC Group NV Buys 40,851 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 259.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,851 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $8,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $213,117.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at $980,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $109.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.99. 94,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,175,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.51. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $171.39.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

