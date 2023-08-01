KBC Group NV Grows Stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 155.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 240,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 146,505 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $10,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Alcoa by 4.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $435,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Alcoa by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000.

Shares of AA traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,858,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,012,147. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $58.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.24. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.90%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Argus lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Alcoa from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

