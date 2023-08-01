KBC Group NV Grows Stock Position in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,496 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 1.69% of Artesian Resources worth $8,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 55,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 12,115 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artesian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ARTNA traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.78. 3,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Artesian Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $45.27 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.61.

Artesian Resources Increases Dividend

Artesian Resources ( NASDAQ:ARTNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.11). Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. Analysts predict that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.284 dividend. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Artesian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Artesian Resources Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

